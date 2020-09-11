Priceline Pharmacy has issued a recall after four stores in Sydney were found to be selling counterfeit versions of the popular The Ordinary skincare line.

The cult-fave affordable skincare range has long been stocked at Priceline stores across the country. But don’t worry, The Ordinary fans – only a small batch of products made it onto shelves, which means the products on most of our bathroom shelves are probably still fine.

In a lengthy statement on Facebook, the company clarified that the products were obtained from an “unauthorised and invalid source” that has not been approved by head office.

“On notification to us, we directed the stores to immediately remove all invalid products and are taking all actions necessary to ensure no further invalid products are made available. We have also commenced an investigation,” the statement read.