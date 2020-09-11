Priceline Pharmacy has issued a recall after four stores in Sydney were found to be selling counterfeit versions of the popular The Ordinary skincare line.
The cult-fave affordable skincare range has long been stocked at Priceline stores across the country. But don’t worry, The Ordinary fans – only a small batch of products made it onto shelves, which means the products on most of our bathroom shelves are probably still fine.
In a lengthy statement on Facebook, the company clarified that the products were obtained from an “unauthorised and invalid source” that has not been approved by head office.
“On notification to us, we directed the stores to immediately remove all invalid products and are taking all actions necessary to ensure no further invalid products are made available. We have also commenced an investigation,” the statement read.
According to the statement, the counterfeit goods were sold at Bankstown Pharmacy Exchange, Merrylands, Blacktown and St Marys stores across Sydney.
The products that could potentially be counterfeit include:
• AHA 30% +BHA 2% Peeling solution
• Azelaic Acid Suspension 10%
• Alpha Arbutin 2% + HA
• EUK 134 0.1%
• Resveratrol 3% + Ferulic Acid 3%
• Argireline Solution 10%
• Retinol 1% in Squalane
• Mandelic Acid 10% + HA
• Amino Acids + B5
• Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion
• 100% Plant Squalane
Priceline is recommending that anyone who purchased one of the potentially counterfeit products should cease use immediately and return it to the store of purchase for a full refund.
Obviously, if you’re unsure if your products are safe to use, it’s best to err on the side of caution and contact your local store, or the customer service team to be certain. You can contact customer service via Facebook DM, or on 1300 88 44 11 (9am-5pm Monday-Friday AEST).