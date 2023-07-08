An Aussie TikToker Has Slammed A Vitamin Company For Using Her Content Without Her Permission

An Australian content creator has brutally dragged a period pain relief company for using her content without her permission.

TikToker Chelsea Hall (@Chells.Hall), who usually makes content around her chronic bloating issues, her love of Lululemon and travel, recently took to her account to call out “period cramp relief” company Ovira.

In her scathing TikTok, Hall claimed the company used her content to advertise vitamin pills or some sort of supplement, suggesting it helps with bloating.

“Ovira, this advertisement is absolutely foul,” Hall said.

“I have never once tried your products before. This is absolutely disgusting, false and misleading advertising.

“How dare your company uses my content, acting out as if I had used this supplement before, and it has fixed me within three months. I have never once used this. You’ve never reached out to me regarding this product.”

Hall then showed a bunch of screenshots where she had tried to contact the company. Unfortunately, the content creator was left on seen.

“This misleading and false advertising is absolutely disgusting and I am appalled that you have 5.7 million followers that you’ve had done this too,” she added.

Hall mentioned she’d been suffering from severe chronic bloating for more than four years and that she’s received multiple surgeries to be “fixed”.

“The fact that this had to go through a team full of people in order to be posted and approved blows my mind. How many inconsiderate and insensitive people are there,” she said.

A couple of days after she’d posted the video calling out Ovira, she revealed that it was taken down for “harassment and bullying”, but she ended up reposting it. In another separate TikTok, she revealed that her account was down for 24 hours. Thankfully she managed to get it back.

In her most recent video on the matter, Hall claims the company hasn’t addressed or apologised to her for using the content without her permission.

A spokesperson for Ovira told Daily Mail Australia: “Like many brands, we use content created by customers and content creators alike. As soon as we became aware that we did not have permission to use the piece of content, the video was taken down immediately.”

Ovira hasn’t posted anything on the matter or addressed any concerns made by Hall.