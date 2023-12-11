Security Guards Tried & Failed To Contain The Pure Joy Of An Escalator Opening Party In Sydney

Sydney has once again failed to shake its reputation of being Australia’s most anti-fun city, because it turns out that even riding an escalator with enthusiasm can get NSW Police called on you. I wish I was joking. Over the weekend, the cops were called on a small group of people who celebrated the much-hyped opening of an escalator in the Ashfield Mall shopping centre, because apparently having fun is a crime? God gives his silliest battles to his sexiest soldiers.

Locals gathered at Ashfield Mall on Sunday morning to commemorate the re-opening of the long-suffering and deeply wretched escalator, which has been in various states of disrepair (or really, just completely out of service) for the last couple of years.

The escalator has been out of order for so long that it turned into a hyper local meme, with more than 2,500 people responding to a Facebook event for a party to welcome its return to functioning status.

The Facebook event was created by Jack Freund-Wimborne to celebrate the eventual re-opening of the escalator which would mark the end of an era for Ashfield locals. The escalator was unveiled to the public in late November (after months of delays), but the unofficial opening party wasn’t until December. About 20-odd people showed up to welcome its rebirth on Sunday.

“This vertical marvel not only connects our floors but symbolises progress and convenience for Ashfieldians,” Freund-Wimborne told the cheering crowd, per ABC News.

However, the wholesome vibes were immediately latched upon by security, like a plague of dementors, who then ordered the crowd to disperse. The seccies reportedly took photos of participants and threatened to have them banned, before calling NSW Police. Oh, how delightfully dystopian.

Locals celebrating the opening of the notorious Ashfield Mall escalator. Image: Facebook / Jack Wimborne

Good always triumphs over evil though, and NSW Police gave the go-ahead for the crowd to do its thing (and by its thing, I mean just ride the escalator while high-fiving).

A spokesperson told ABC News the security guards had “jumped the gun by calling the police” and honestly, you know you’re a buzzkill when even the coppers think you’re overreacting.

But all’s well that ends well, with locals getting their chance to welcome their mechanical friends’ face lift. However, some reckon it’s only a matter of time before the escalator dies again.

“I think it survived three days before it broke down the first time,” David Woods, an attendee, told ABC News.

“If we make it to a month I’ll be impressed”.

Ashfield Mall Escalator, you resilient thing, we’re rooting for you!