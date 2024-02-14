Albo Just Got Engaged To His Partner Jodie Haydon And We Love Love!!!!!!!

A big ol’ congratulations is in order for our Prime Minster Anthony Albanese who just got engaged with his partner Jodie Haydon. Not only is this very sweet news to come just after Valentine’s Day, but this makes Albo the first ever Prime Minister to get engaged while in office — and I already can’t wait to see the absolutely bonkers guest list.

The future Mr Haydon shared the sweet news to his Instagram this morning by posting a lovely selfie of the happy couple at The Lodge in Canberra. He captioned it: “She said yes” with a big red heart emoji.

So fucking CUTE!!!!!

Love is in the air at the Lodge!!!! (Image: Instagram)

Also, it’s worth noting that Jodie is sporting an absolute ROCK on that wedding finger. It’s what she deserves when you’re on the big bucks, pal.

Albo and Jodie have been together since 2021, and comments of support have been flowing in from fellow politicians to regular joes.

“Love is a beautiful thing. I’m so happy for you both,” commented Senator Penny Wong.

Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek sent through a simple yet effective “congratulations!”.

Even Henry Winkler (AKA The FONZ) has even entered the chat. His first question after finding out the good news?

“Does Jodie dance?”

Gotta get the important stuff outta the way first, hey Fonz?

Anyway, as the two lovebirds are probably fucking enjoying their engaged bliss, we don’t have any more info on the upcoming wedding just yet. Fingers crossed there will be an open bar, and I will somehow cop an invite.

If you want a reporter there who is fun and will hype you up on the dance floor, just let me know.