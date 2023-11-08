Albo’s Big Diplomatic Trip To China Has Gifted Us This Vid Of Him Being Called A ‘Handsome Boy’

Chinese Premier Li Qiang called Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese a “handsome boy” after a video featuring the PM went viral on Chinese social media.

In the video, filmed by North Asia correspondent for The Australian Will Glasgow, Albanese walked along the Bund in Shanaghai, waving to passersby.

“Look who it is! Prime Minister,” Glasgow said.

“How are you? Enjoying your trip?”

Albanese was seen waving back as he walked on, surrounded by security.

Glasgow said that those around him were shocked to learn who he was, and that he would be out in public and talking to reporters.

“This could never happen in China,” one woman said.

The video spread across Douyin, China’s internal version of Tik-Tok, and was referenced by Qiang at a meeting at the Great Hall of the People yesterday.

Speaking to media, Qiang said he considered Albanese as an “old friend”.

“There are many sharing short videos about your trip to China … including a video of you running along the river with a yellow jersey,” he said.

“People were saying that we have a handsome boy coming from Australia.”

The purpose of Albanese’s visit was to strengthen ties with China following a fallout over the origin of the covid-19 virus. Tensions rose in 2020 when China, Australia’s largest trading partner, banned importations of many Australian goods.

Albanese, the first Australian Prime Minister to visit China since 2016, has called the talks “very successful”.