Anthony Albanese was officially sworn in as the 31st Prime Minister of Australia on Monday and the Australian Labor Party are rejoicing. During the ceremony we found out a tidbit that could change the game FOREVER. Anthony Albanese’s middle name … is Norman.

As he was accepting the role of Prime Minister from Governor-General David Hurley, Albanese was required to state his full name. It was at this moment Australia discovered the hidden third puzzle piece of our new PM’s identity.

That’s the story. I just find this news so delightful that it deserves it’s own article. Don’t @ me.

Let the NormanCore era begin.

ANTHONY NORMAN ALBANESE IS NOW THE 31ST PRIME MINISTER OF AUSTRALIA! — Jonathan (Jono) Greenwood (IT'S TIME) (@JonathanGwood) May 22, 2022

"I, Anthony Norman Albanese do solemnly and sincerely affirm and declare that I will well and truly serve the Commonwealth of Australia, her land and her people in the office of prime minister." Sweeter words not heard for years #Labor #PM #Albanese — julieannhayes (@julieannhayes) May 22, 2022