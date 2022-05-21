The ABC has projected a win for the Australian Labor Party at the 2022 Federal Election. The ABC’s prediction means Anthony Albanese will be the next Prime Minister of Australia and that Scott Morrison will lose the top job.

The votes are still being counted by the ABC’s elections analyst Antony Green has said “the Coalition cannot get into government”.

The Liberals have been absolutely decimated after massive gains by Labor, The Greens and teal independents.

Albanese is yet to make a victory speech and Morrison is yet to concede.

