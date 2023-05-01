A Bunch Of Celebs Who Attended Kyle Sandilands’ Lavish Wedding Have Revealed Some BTS Tea

Kyle Sandilands and Tegan Kynaston tied the knot this weekend in a lavish, star-studded ceremony. It’s the closet thing Aussies have to the coronation of King Charles. You know, an event that cost a bomb for a dude that elicits very ~mixed~ responses from the public.

But despite some of my misgivings about the event, I’m still curious about what went on behind the scenes. And now that the hangover has worn off, some of the celebs in attendance have given us some tea about the opulent event.

Here’s all the insider gossip from the big day.

Anthony Albanese attended the big event

Despite some backlash surrounding PM Anthony Albanese‘s RSVP to Kyle’s wedding, he stuck to his guns and attended the event with his partner Jodie Haydon. Even though being in attendance with controversial figures such as Kings Cross nightclub owner John Ibrahim and convicted drug smuggler, Simon Main, who was Kyle’s best man, Albo reportedly was happy to pose for piccies.

NSW State Premier Chris Minns and his wife Anna also attended the event and apparently the political pals had a ball!

Former NRL playerwas pretty stoked to see Albo in attendance. He said that they had a yarn about – you guessed it – footy. And apparently, Albo was pretty damn chuffed that his team the South Sydney Rabbitohs copped a win.

“I thought he’d turn up for a hi-and-bye, but he was there for a lot of the night,” Beau said to The Daily Telegraph.

“I had visions of Albo with the headphones on, fully DJ’ing, but a DJ came in after Guy [Sebastian] and Conrad [Sewell] performed”.

Last year, the PM revealed that DJ Albo would come out if he managed to snag an invite to Kyle and Tegan’s big bonanza, but on the day he steered clear of the DJ decks, which is clearly a devastating blow for all in attendance.

But apparently, while the focus is on the PM and the State Premier, Karl Stefanovic told The Daily Telegraph that the wedding was a “great big Aussie mix of family and friends. And a premier and PM whose partners are more fun than them.”

Jackie “O” Henderson backed up this claim on air, too.

“Albo was having a great time. And Jodie is the best, I want to be her friend now because she is so fun,” she said.

You know what they say, she’s everything. He’s just Ken.

Even the celebs got a kick out of the wild guest list

Kyle and Tegan’s wedding was a big ol’ affair filled with more celebrities than you can shake a stick at.

As mentioned, there was Albo, Karl and Beau, along with singer Samantha Jade, former boxer Jeff Fenech, Conrad Sewell, Guy and Jules Sebastian and even former Geelong Mayor Darryn Lyons popped in. Talk about a rag-tag bunch.

“It was the diversity in that community which made for some seriously interesting people watching,” Guy told The Daily Telegraph.

Guy also performed at the wedding, singing as the couple took to the dance floor for their first dance.

“I loved performing for their first dance, which started out as a romantic moment between the two of them, and ended with the whole room joining in with them,” he said.

“I’ve known Kyle for 20 years now, he has always been in my corner and it’s great to see him so happy in love as a husband and a dad,” he said.

“Tegan is such a kind and calm person and seeing them balance each other out on the day made it obvious to everyone that they are perfect for each other.”

Kyle was very emotional

I know it’s a normal thing to be emotional on your wedding day but I just didn’t take Kyle as the type of guy to wear his heart on his sleeve.

But according to Beau Ryan, he really let his feelings show.

“Kyle was really overwhelmed and emotional,” he said.

“The wow moment was when we all turned around and saw Tegan at the end of the aisle. My wife [Kara Orrell] grabbed me and said: ‘Look at Kyle.’ Seeing him be vulnerable was quite powerful.”

Well, there you have it.

It sounds like a beautiful day but god, I wish I could have been a fly on the wall to listen to some of the bonkers conversations that I’m positive happened with that wild guest list.