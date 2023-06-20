Romanian Prosecutors Will Send Andrew Tate To Trial For Human Trafficking & Rape

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged rape and human trafficking.

Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan, and two suspects have been charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming an organised crime group to sexually exploit women.

According to the BBC, it will be alleged in court that the four defendants organised a criminal gang in 2021 to commit human trafficking across multiple countries, including Romania, the US and the UK.

The Tate brothers and two female Romanian suspects were arrested on December 29, 2022. They were held in police custody until March 31, 2023, when a Romanian judge put them under house arrest.

“We embrace the opportunity it presents to demonstrate their innocence,” a spokesperson for Tate said, per the BBC.

The trial will not start immediately and could take several years.

Under Romanian law, a judge will have 60 days to review the case files before it can be sent to trial.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.

Image Source: AP / Vadim Ghirda