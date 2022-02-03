In probably the most US thing ever since white supremacy, 40 patrons at an American restaurant were involved in a full-on brawl that trashed the entire venue. All because of a shortage of steak. If it was garlic bread I might have understood, but steak? Really?

Absolutely wild footage uploaded to social media shows dozens of people at the Golden Corral (a restaurant in Bensalem, Pennsylvania) throwing everything from chairs to fists while children cry in terror.

The video sounds like a battlefield, with women screaming while others desperately run for their lives. Aside from the person recording (who just stands there, saying “oh SHIT” repeatedly with more and more concern), everyone is either running or fighting like their life depends on it.

Video recorded at a @goldencorral all you can eat buffet in Bensalem, Penn. last Friday captures a massive brawl. The fight broke out over a disagreement over who gets the last piece of steak. pic.twitter.com/nE0Av5dhg3 — Andy Ngô ????️‍???? (@MrAndyNgo) February 2, 2022

What could have 40 people losing their fucking minds and going ape shit in the middle of a dining venue, you ask? What on God’s green earth could cause this kind of beef?

We dont know if it was the end of service or if it was a supply chain issue, but apparently there simply wasn’t enough steak.

“There was a shortage of steak and two parties were involved and one family cut in front of another family,” Gavin Lauretta, who originally posted the video online, told KYW-TV in Philadelphia.

“They were taking their time and they ran out of steak and it got into a heated exchange at the tables.”

Heated is definitely a mild way to put it — this buffoonery is well-fucking-done.

Despite things looking down right apocalyptic in the shocking video, JK Hospitality LLC, which owns the Golden Corral franchise, assured the public that no one was hurt in the brawl.

“We are aware of an unfortunate disturbance that started between two parties of guests at our franchise restaurant in Bensalem, PA,” the company said in a statement to Fox News.

“We notified local authorities, and they are investigating the incident.”

Police are searching for the person who started the fight, who is facing several charges including assault.

But hey… must be worth it for some steak, right?