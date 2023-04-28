Every day my hunger for the rich grows more urgent and reckless, and I think I have finally found the first person I shall devour in the revolution: this Melbourne man who bought the fanciest penthouse on offer in the city, purely to entertain friends on weekends. My tummy rumbles in the night.

Adrian Portelli, a multi-millionaire car collector and property developer you may have come across on TikTok, made headlines this week after he appeared on 7News showing off his newly acquired apartment, which was going for a huge asking price of $39 million — making it the most expensive Melbourne apartment ever.

When asked if he would be living in the La Trobe Street penthouse, he replied: “Probably not.”

“I’m not a big city guy,” he told 7News.

“It’ll be a good entertainment house on the weekends.”

Imagine saying this out loud, in the middle of a housing crisis, as if it’s a flex and not a symbol of how absolutely fucked the class divide in Australia has become.

The penthouse will have a swimming pool installed which will overlook Melbourne’s skyline, a cinema, a cigar bar and potentially a bowling alley.

Oh, and Portelli also plans to airlift a $3 million car via crane into the penthouse — located on the 57th floor — which will act as an “art piece” for his lounge room.

“I’m very proud and blessed to be able to have the opportunity to take that title. I just grew up in the suburbs … a humble kid … and dreams do come true,” Adrian Portelli told 7NEWS.

He also said he was after a few penthouses, and wanted one with “that ‘wow’ factor”.

“This definitely does [have the ‘wow’ factor],” he said.

Spoken like a truly humble man.

In completely unrelated news, squatting has become a growing issue with wealthy house hoarders in Australia, after people realised you can lay claim to a property that isn’t legally yours if you manage to live in it for a number of years.

In NSW, squatters can make a claim to a property if they’ve occupied it exclusively for 12 years (and meet certain requirements). This is called adverse possession, and yes it would make that land/property yours.

In Victoria, for those of you who are curious, you are entitled to have your name entered on the land title if you have occupied a property as a squatter for 15 years (unless the land is owned by the government).

Just thought you ‘oughta know.