Police Are Searching For This Man After An Attempted Abduction Of A 16 Y.O. Girl In Melbourne

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses content that may be distressing to some readers.

Victoria Police is searching for a man who may be able to assist with an investigation into an attempted kidnapping of a teenage girl in Melbourne last week.

According to a police statement, it’s believed a 16-year-old girl was walking on the corner of Hotham Street and Denman Avenue in St Kilda at about 5.50pm on Wednesday, October 18 when a stranger approached her.

Police said he repeatedly asked her “if she wanted to go somewhere with him”.

The man then allegedly grabbed her by the arm and tried “to force her into a white coloured sedan”, of which the number plates are unknown.

Luckily, the girl managed to wrench free and run away. She is not believed to have sustained any physical injuries.

Moorabbin Crime Investigation Unit detectives have released a computer-generated image of a man they believe may be able to help with enquiries.

This man has been described as being in his 20s or early 30s, about 179cm tall, with black hair that was styled with gel and longer at the top.

A computer-generated image of a man wanted for questioning by Victoria Police. Image: Victoria Police.

He was seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt with a white PUMA logo on the front, and black pants.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage or any other information that could assist police with their enquiries is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

Earlier this month, Victoria Police announced an unrelated search for another man also in the St Kilda area.

That man was wanted in relation to the sexual assault of four women including two teenage girls, who the man allegedly exposed himself to.

Police have described the alleged perpetrator as a Caucasian male aged in his 50s with a “solid build, bald head and grey beard”.

Anyone who may have information regarding these incidents was also encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers.