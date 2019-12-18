Baby Yoda has infiltrated our minds, our hearts and now Triple J’s Hottest 100. The radio station has come forth today to kindly request that punters stop voting for Baby Yoda, reminding voters that the beloved being, despite recent popular opinion, is not a song.

2019 really be like that, huh?

READ MORE Do Not Talk To Me Unless It's About The New Baby Yoda Toys That Come W/ A Bone Broth Cup

Despite Triple J’s friendly reminder, Twitter users were simply not having it, demanding that a) Bébé Yoda be included in the countdown or b) a song be made by someone in Bébé Yoda’s honour. Both options make me chuckle profusely.

I’m going to be very frank with you for a moment – Rory Powers’ above rendition low-key slaps. It’s a certified bop. When the GarageBand chorus came in – “Baby Yoda / I’m not your dad I’m soldier / Well, a bounty hunter but I told ya” – I got shivers down my spine. Worthy of a top 5 placement in the countdown, for sure.

In other fun news, Hasbro unleashed some new Baby Yoda merch, complete with bone broth cups, set for a May 2020 release date. That’s obviously way too far away and I demand that Hasbro take all of my monies now. Every single one of them.

For now, I wait with bated breath and a steaming bone broth cup until the 2020 Hottest 100 countdown begins. It’s shaping up to be an otherworldly experience, that’s for sure.

READ MORE Oh, So You Loooove Baby Yoda But You Didn't Say Shit About Yaddle? Interesting
Image: Disney