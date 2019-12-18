Baby Yoda has infiltrated our minds, our hearts and now Triple J’s Hottest 100. The radio station has come forth today to kindly request that punters stop voting for Baby Yoda, reminding voters that the beloved being, despite recent popular opinion, is not a song.

2019 really be like that, huh?

Please stop voting for Baby Yoda. He’s not a song. — triple j (@triplej) December 17, 2019

Despite Triple J’s friendly reminder, Twitter users were simply not having it, demanding that a) Bébé Yoda be included in the countdown or b) a song be made by someone in Bébé Yoda’s honour. Both options make me chuckle profusely.

Clearly the hottest thing in 2019. Make it happen. — Last Night In Town (@lastradiointown) December 17, 2019

???? baby yoda dododododo baby yoda dododododo ???? — The Disco Chocobo (@noreasonspec) December 17, 2019

“Much to learn, I still have.. Hottest 100, one day I’ll be.” pic.twitter.com/AWYaLgNlwl — Allister Haworth (@AlzzlA) December 17, 2019

Yeah he is https://t.co/PbrvKlITqO — Rory Powers (@roryhaspowers) December 17, 2019

I’m going to be very frank with you for a moment – Rory Powers’ above rendition low-key slaps. It’s a certified bop. When the GarageBand chorus came in – “Baby Yoda / I’m not your dad I’m soldier / Well, a bounty hunter but I told ya” – I got shivers down my spine. Worthy of a top 5 placement in the countdown, for sure.

In other fun news, Hasbro unleashed some new Baby Yoda merch, complete with bone broth cups, set for a May 2020 release date. That’s obviously way too far away and I demand that Hasbro take all of my monies now. Every single one of them.

For now, I wait with bated breath and a steaming bone broth cup until the 2020 Hottest 100 countdown begins. It’s shaping up to be an otherworldly experience, that’s for sure.