On Christmas Day, because I apparently have no life, I bashed out a couple hundred words about how I couldn’t stop singing Toss A Coin To Your Witcher. It’s been a fair few weeks since that time of my life, and just as I believed myself bored of the delicious tune, Netflix released it on Spotify. Turns out I’m not bored of it, not at all.

Despite being the surprise breakout hit of The Witcher, Netflix didn’t officially release the song immediately. Word around the block is the streaming giant just didn’t expect the song to get that big, but it did. During The Witcher‘s first few weeks on Netflix, Toss A Coin only existed on SoundCloud. Now, only a 30-second preview is available on the streaming service. Classic.

One of the composers behind the song, Sonya Belousova, explained on Instagram that she and her team had a soundtrack ready to go but had to hold off on it because Netflix were still figuring shit out. That was at the very end of December.

This morning, Belousova announced the sacred news on behalf of her team and co-composer Giona Ostinelli.

“Giona and I are absolutely thrilled to announce that The Witcher Original Soundtrack is finally coming out!” she shared on Instagram.

The digital release of the album is slated for January 24, with a vinyl and CD release to follow “shortly after”.

The album will feature original songs, folk tunes, dances, and score Belousova and Ostinelli wrote and produced for the series.

“But wait, that’s not all. There’s more! Toss A Coin To Your Witcher is available now when you pre-order the album. Hope you’re going to enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed creating it!!”

Et, voila.

When a humble bard

Wrote a catchy song

You tweeted and asked us

What’s taking so long? The Witcher Soundtrack Vol. 1 debuts everywhere 24 January. "Toss A Coin" single out now: https://t.co/Id6mEUhRf0 pic.twitter.com/PNMxBeFlkS — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) January 22, 2020

In other Witcher news, Netflix just announced an anime film from the studio behind Legend of Korra and the Witcher team Lauren S. Hissrich and Beau DeMayo.

It’s called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, and it’ll take us back to a new threat facing the Continent. That’s all we get to know about it for the moment, but goddamn I’m excited.

“It’s a big day here in #TheWitcher world — and I’ve been keeping this one secret for over a year,” Hissrich tweeted.

It's a big day here in #TheWitcher world — and I've been keeping this one secret for over a year! https://t.co/9Rp1ftDO0p — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) January 22, 2020

There’s no news yet on a release date, but fingers crossed it comes out between seasons. I bloody hope it does, because I’m pretty sure season 2 of The Witcher won’t be coming out until 2021. Welp. On the bright side, Henry Cavill is back on Instagram after the holidays, and he’s posting plenty of workout updates as he prepares for season 2. Jaskier (Joey Batey), the one and only, has also been posting some good behind-the-scenes Witcher content on his IG if you’re interested.

Binge / re-binge The Witcher on Netflix now.