I’m going to read the room here and safely assume that none us need any further enticement to coop ourselves up indoors, avoid human contact and binge Netflix for days on end. Well, here’s more – Netflix has a mouth-watering line-up this February, featuring an assortment of new originals and ye ol’ classics that we know and love. Check out some of the titles that have our eyeballs watering in anticipation.

HIGHLIGHTS

Blades of Glory (1/2/2020)

Transformers: Age of Extinction (1/2/2020)

The Blacklist: Season 7 (10/2/2020)

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (12/2/2020)

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2 (13/2/2020)

Happy Gilmore (14/2/2020)

Evan Almighty (14/2/2020)

Step Up: Revolution (14/2/2020)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (28/2/2020)

DARK HORSES (A.K.A. THINGS THAT MIGHT SLAP)

Horse Girl (7/2/2020)

Netflix description: Sarah (Alison Brie) is a socially awkward arts and crafts store employee who finds herself more content in the company of horses and supernatural crime shows than people. But when a series of strangely lucid dreams upends the simplicity of her waking life, Sarah becomes increasingly unable to distinguish the logic of her dreams from reality.

Who Killed Malcolm X? (7/2/2020)

Netflix description: Decades after the assassination of African American leader Malcolm X, an activist embarks on a complex mission seeking truth in the name of justice.

The Coldest Game (8/2/2020)

Netflix description: During the Cold War, troubled math genius Josh Mansky finds himself drafted to play in a U.S.-Russia chess match — and a deadly game of espionage.

Love is Blind – A 3 week event (13/2/2020)

Netflix description: Netflix description: In Love is Blind, singles who want to be loved for who they are will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over the next four weeks, they’ll move in together, plan their wedding, and attempt to add a physical connection to their emotional bond. When their wedding day arrives, will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?

I Am Not Okay With This (26/2/2020)

Netflix description: A teen navigates the complexities of high school, family and her sexuality while dealing with new superpowers. Based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to Netflix in February 2020