Our reigning queen of sultry RnB, SZA, has returned from a three-year silence with a brand new banger in ‘Hit Different’ featuring Ty Dolla $ign, and the video is hella hot.

Dancing amongst broken cars, stacks of hay and wooden chairs have never looked this good tbh. We’re just glad to have SZA back, and can’t wait for her brand new project.

It’s been three years since SZA dropped new music, with her last tracks hailing from her 2017 album CTRL, which feels like it came out decades ago.

‘Hit Different’ comes as a complete surprise, and also features a pretty sweet transition at the middle of the song that is incredibly addictive. You’ll be shaking ass to the first half, then crying in the next. Thus is the magic of SZA.

What’s best is the whole video was directed by Solana herself, which is just totally incredible.

If you need me I’ll be practising these dances in the mirror and trying to look a fraction as hot as SZA.