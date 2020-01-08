In light of Rihanna joking on Instagram about not releasing R9, as well her label dropping hints on Twitter late last year, the anticipation surrounding Rihanna’s 9th studio album has become a damn spectacle.

She promised its arrival in 2019 – then 2019 came and went – and at this point, if you’re still expecting R9 to arrive soon:

Clownery.

Well, us Rihanna stans have had enough – over the past couple of months, Twitter has been bombarded with tweets speculating about the album’s release.

The silver lining to all of this never-ending disappointment? We’ve become bloody creative with cunning ways of listening to the top-secret body of music. Whether it be infiltrating Rihanna’s studio, pretending to be household items in her home or disguising ourselves as certain objects, we’re willing to do whatever it takes… and I whole-heartedly support this energy.

So please, without further ado, check out some of the most iconic tweets from some Rihanna fans regarding their valiant pursuit to listen to R9.

Image: Twitter / @janmichaelxx