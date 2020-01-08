In light of Rihanna joking on Instagram about not releasing R9, as well her label dropping hints on Twitter late last year, the anticipation surrounding Rihanna’s 9th studio album has become a damn spectacle.

She promised its arrival in 2019 – then 2019 came and went – and at this point, if you’re still expecting R9 to arrive soon:

Clownery.

Well, us Rihanna stans have had enough – over the past couple of months, Twitter has been bombarded with tweets speculating about the album’s release.

The silver lining to all of this never-ending disappointment? We’ve become bloody creative with cunning ways of listening to the top-secret body of music. Whether it be infiltrating Rihanna’s studio, pretending to be household items in her home or disguising ourselves as certain objects, we’re willing to do whatever it takes… and I whole-heartedly support this energy.

So please, without further ado, check out some of the most iconic tweets from some Rihanna fans regarding their valiant pursuit to listen to R9.

me disguised as Rihanna’s weed so I can listen to her album pic.twitter.com/1wOhhuU3Uv — jan michael (@janmichaelxx) January 3, 2020

Me bumping into Rihanna in her own house on my way to leak R9 pic.twitter.com/W1lJVm7e8X — AndreiElDiablo ???? (@SonOfLilith01) January 1, 2020

omw to pretend to be a spoon in Rihanna’s room so I can listen to R9 with her. pic.twitter.com/04sP0D9QCC — fenty cop. (@BaddieClaire) December 22, 2019

rihanna: “r9 is gonna be released in 2019” rihanna: *doesn’t release r9 in 2019* us: pic.twitter.com/Om71xMnLYZ — ???????????????????????? ✨ (@lgbtvelour) December 31, 2019

me disguising myself as a ceiling fan in @rihanna’s living room so i can listen to R9 pic.twitter.com/a1Gx3vG68N — salwa (@salyonce) January 3, 2020

me when i meet rihanna and i know she has a usb drive with her album on it pic.twitter.com/biO9Q2eh2o — dev (@devitonin) January 7, 2020

the enzymes breaking down the usb drive when rihanna swallowed it pic.twitter.com/YiVZNCDepV — vince (@vincefromthesix) December 22, 2019