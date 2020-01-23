Whether it be Rihanna or Lady Gaga, the internet has been both brutal and incessant as of late in demanding both R9 and LG6. (That being said, the impatience has given rise to some bloody incredible content. For example, check out the most iconic tweets about R9’s impending release HERE. There’s one about pretending to be Rihanna’s weeds and I honestly have not stopped thinking about it. Anyway, I digress…)

Since that Gaga leak over the weekend, Twitter has become a beehive of stans being like, ‘fucking release the album queen’, and, well, Ms Gaga has rightfully had it, officially. She’s taken to Twitter to tell her fans (AKA all of us) to pipe the bloody hell down and stop with all the relentless prodding.

Put simply, “can y’all stop.” We must now collectively stop, and then hang our heads in shame.

Also, why is this the most iconic Shutterstock image of all time? Imaging being this lil’ girl, landing a modelling gig and thinking, ‘OMG, this is going to be my big break!’, only to be covered in a balaclava and headphones. My God. Inspirational stuff. I wonder where she’s at now. Hope she’s well.

READ MORE Behold The Most Iconic Rihanna Fan Tweets About R9, Which Is Coming Approximately Never

Anyway, some of the responses to Stephanie’s scolding have been iconic. I love the internet. Ciao.