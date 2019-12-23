A year ago today, in response to a fan’s question on an Instagram flick, Rihanna set our hearts ablaze and eardrums ablaze by asserting that R9 would be released in 2019. We waited… and waited… and waited… and now that’s it’s December, I think we’re all now starting to realise that this may not be the case.

At this point, if you don’t laugh, you’ll cry, and, rest assured, no one’s laughing harder than RiRi. The Queen of Giving Zero Shits™ posted a video on Instagram teasing the fact that she was keeping R9 from us. The video depicts an excited doggo rocking the fuck out to House of Pain’s “Jump Around” in a cardboard box, alongside the caption “update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it”. OOFT.

A whole bunch of celebs chimed in on the meme, including SZA (“LOLLLL”), Normani (a stack of cry-laughing emojis) and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo (“SHADDDYYY!!! LOLOLOL omg I live”).

And judging by Twitter, Rihanna Navy are well and truly fed up with her shenanigans.

Me and my girls pulling up to Rihanna’s studio to take the flash drive with R9 on it. pic.twitter.com/KrO9bci0Ys — Dre (@DreElizabeth) December 22, 2019

navy at the christmas table when rihanna doesn’t come to serve us R9 pic.twitter.com/IsnhAQN3f6 — knee (@thickannawhore) December 22, 2019

????R9???? She really posted this the same day!! pic.twitter.com/x9PraCApV7 — Rihanna Charts (@Rih_Charts) December 22, 2019

Rihanna and Gaga playing chicken to see who will release R9 or LG6 first pic.twitter.com/YcnXjVWMM6 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) December 22, 2019

Although it’s been nearly 4 long years since her last record, ANTI, was released to the world, Rihanna hasn’t been fucking around by any means. With holdings in Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, she became the world’s richest female musician this year.

Oh well, guess we’ll just have to Pon de Replay her old tunes for now.