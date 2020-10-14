In very good news if you’re trying to figure out what to get Dad, or your cool uncle, or any other older relative for Christmas this year, Powderfinger, the dads of the Aussie music scene, have legit announced a new album and it’s landing right before the holidays.

The album is called Unreleased, so I think you can probably guess what it’s about – it’s packed full of previously-unreleased songs from the seminal Brisbane group, spanning the band’s active years between 1998 and 2011.

Sure, it might not be newly-recorded stuff or a full reunion of the iconic Brissy five-piece, but it’s a bunch of tracks that have never been properly released on any of their seven albums. It’s pretty much a whole new album, right?

Unreleased came about as the band was preparing things for the 20th-anniversary re-release of Oddessy No. 5, and they uncovered a bunch of old hard drives and tapes stashed away, with around 50 tracks that had found their way onto the cutting room floor over the years.

They sat down with this new uncovered trove of songs, and narrowed the list down to 10 tracks, which make up the new (old) album.

Hell yeah, if 2020 has anything good going for it, it’s that we’re being absolutely blessed with new music from one of the most iconic modern rock bands in Australia. Powderfinger is like the cool uncles of the nation – their surprise Splendour set went absolutely off-chops back in 2017, their tracks will unite an entire beer garden of strangers, and they’re an inter-generation band that has the ability to send shivers up the spines of just about every music-loving Aussie.

Unreleased includes Day By Day, a song the band dropped a few weeks back but was actually recorded during Vulture Street in 2003, fitting in with their huge hits like ‘(Baby I’ve Got You) On My Mindi and ‘Sunsets’.

This also marks the first new (?) Powderfinger music since the band’s 2009 album, Golden Rule, and is already on preorder over on the band’s website now for its release on November 27.

So there’s Dad’s Christmas present lock and loaded, and now we just have to wait patiently for a reunion tour. Please Bernie, give us.