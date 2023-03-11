Miley Cyrus fans are once again putting their Sherlock Holmes hats on to uncover the hidden meaning of her latest song “Muddy Feet”. Strap in folks because we are truly back for what feels like round #993840 in this saga.

After only being released on Friday evening, the predominant fan hypothesis of the song’s deeper meaning has been that Miley is subtly using the song to accuse ex-husband and noted Australian Liam Hemsworth of cheating.

Wild if true???

Miley Cyrus seemingly confirms Liam Hemsworth cheating rumors in new song “Muddy Feet”.



“You smell like that perfume that I didn’t purchase. Now I know why you’ve been closing the curtains.” pic.twitter.com/ffdKi65zP8 — Miley Cyrus Edition (@MileyEdition) March 10, 2023

So why do fans reckon Miley’s on the attack with this banger?

Primarily, it has to do with the pre-chorus lyrics which go a little something like this:

“And you smell like perfume that I didn’t purchase.

Now I know why you’ve been closing the curtains.”

Fans have zeroed in on the perfume’s origin, arguing that the unnamed subject Miley’s singing about (oooh who could it possibly be?) is wearing perfume gifted to him by another woman.

Muddy Feet Ft. Sia, I love this song so much. The moment she knows Liam is cheating on her. hahaha Endless Summer Vacation — Rex (@rexhausted23) March 9, 2023

Switching on our year 12 English brains again, the “closing the curtains” imagery could also refer to a potential sense of secrecy and deception within the relationship.

Did Miley just confirm that Liam cheated on her multiples times at her house on #MuddyFeet omg 😱 — Didi🐍🧜🏽💃 (@snake2536) March 10, 2023

Musically, the song has a sort of rock-ballad vibe to it. Perfect for dishing out revengeful lyrics (if that were the case).

There’s a splash of dramatic piano, understated drum beats to compliment the melody, topped off with the stirring vocal combination of both Sia and Miley.

When you zoom out and consider the broader narrative of Liam and Miley’s relationship, it does feel quite sad and melancholy.

Back in 2019 when it was first announced they’d split, it was truly one of those “aw man, not them!” moments.

Fast-forward to 2023 and Muddy Feet isn’t the first song Miley’s released in which fans believe the pop icon is referencing her actor ex-husband.

Her previous banger “Flowers” was literally released on Liam’s birthday which caused all sorts of commotion in the rumour mill.

At the end of the day, these are all theories and rumours since neither party are yet to comment on the song publicly. Probably under strict guidance from their respective PR teams…