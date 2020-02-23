Miley Cyrus has announced a bushfire benefit concert in Melbourne next month, and has even recruited Lil Nas X for the noble endeavour. Given the fact Miley’s dad jumped on the Old Town Road remix, we’re seeing this as a family affair.

The World Tour Bushfire Relief concert will go down on Friday, March 13 at Lakeside Stadium in Albert Park, giving punters the opportunity to wild out to Cyrus, Lil Nas X, The Veronicas, and DJ Seb Fontaine while supporting recovery efforts.

“Proceeds from ticket sales will go to Australian charities working to restore forests, wildlife, and communities affected by the devastating fires,” Cyrus said on Twitter.

AUSTRALIA! I’m so excited to announce I’m headlining the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert on Friday March 13th in Melbourne !! Bringing out @LilNasX + more! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X6vDqB6eeF — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 23, 2020

Promotional materials suggest funds will be guided to the the WWF’s Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund and the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal. With tickets starting at $116, you’d hope a fair chunk will be directed to where it’s needed most.

The World Tour event ties in with the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, which takes place at Albert Park at the same time. I mean, ideally the concert won’t occur at exactly the same time, because those cars are pretty fucking loud.

Tickets go on sale 2pm AEDT tomorrow. If that’s your bag, you can check out details here.

