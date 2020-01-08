Brisbane’s live music haven The Tivoli has announced a bushfire benefit, featuring the likes of Megan Washington, Matt Corby, The Kite String Tangle and Ngaiire, with the aim of raising $100,000 for relief efforts. Raise ‘Em Up will take place 5PM Saturday 25 January, and all the money raised from ticket, bar and merchandise sales will go directly to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal, WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue Organisation and The First Nations Fire Relief Fund.

There are 5 ticket prices available – ranging from $50 to $200 – with the benefit encouraging ticket-buyers to pay what they can. Check out the confirmed acts below:

Megan Washington

Matt Corby

The Kite String Tangle

Ngaiire

Rohin Jones (The Middle East)

The RIOT

Asha Jefferies

DJ Black Amex

Loki Liddle

The Ancient Bloods

The Motus Project

YT DiNGO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tivoli (@thetivolibrisbane) on Jan 7, 2020 at 9:31pm PST

“This is a tragic moment in history,” Megan said, in a released statement for the gig, “when all Australians need to come together and try to help each other wherever we can.”

Aside from the stellar line-up, the event also promises food trucks, a community raffle and “free consensual handshakes”. Legends.

Tickets are on sale now, which you can purchase from Ticketmaster here. For further information on the benefit, feel free to head on over to the event’s offical site.

In the meantime, here are 5 other ways to help out during the bushfires if you don’t have the money to donate. Every little bit counts.