Lizzo, the one and only, stopped by a charity today in Victoria to help pack hampers for the thousands affected by the devastating bushfires.

Fires across the state have destroyed at least 200 homes, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed to reporters this week. The official death toll in Victoria, as of Wednesday, has risen to three.

According to an Instagram post from earlier today, Foodbank Victoria has had over 400 volunteers sorting and packing more than 3,000 food hampers for bushfire affected communities.

“We couldn’t do this without you,” the organisation captioned a snap of its volunteers.

Lizzo, who is currently in the country for a couple of shows, dropped by the warehouse today to do her bit.

“Beautiful @lizzobeeating stopped by our @foodbankvictoria warehouse today to thank our hardworking team and vollies who have been working tirelessly for the past 6 days.

“What a star, she even packed hampers for fire-affected regions. Thank you for the support.”

Bloody hell, she really is a gold star.

Lizzo joins a slew of local and international stars who have helped raise awareness and donated to numerous bushfire appeals. Sir Elton John and Chris Hemsworth both donated $1 million each to fire aid and bushfire relief funds.

A handful of Aussie comedians, like Hannah Gadsby, Wil Anderson, and Judith Lucy, have also teamed up for a huge one-off charity gig later this month. Stand Up To Bushfire Relief sold out in 10 minutes, with all proceeds – including the booking fee and GST – to be donated to the Victorian Bushfire Appeal.

If you’re considering a donation, you can read more about the Victorian Bushfire Appeal right HERE. Alternatively, you can also donate to Foodbank Victoria HERE.