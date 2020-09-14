After a rather chaotic morning on Twitter, re: the status of Harry Styles’ worldwide tour coming Down Under, Ticketek has backtracked on its initial statement that the tour is going ahead. Instead, Ticketek has now told fans to… stay tuned.

As much as it hurts, I think we all know deep down it’s probably not going to happen this year. Even if it does, it won’t look or be normal. Far from it.

Styles is scheduled to grace the country in late November, kicking off in Sydney and ending in Perth, with Brisbane and Melbourne in-between.

November is a mere two months away.

In response to a number of fans, who were wondering if the dates were going to be rescheduled, Ticketek initially tweeted: “The Harry Styles Australia & New Zealand tour is proceeding as planned and we are excited to welcome everyone to the events in November and December.”

Ticketek aus really said Harry styles tour with out Harry ✨ https://t.co/HuuLsRzp0S — allie (@fkingplaidpants) September 13, 2020

Reading the room, the ticketing company issued a second statement.

“Ticketek takes its instructions on any news on the Harry Styles tour from the promoter, Live Nation Australia.

“We are urgently seeking clarification from the promoter and will be back to fans as soon as we have further information from them.”

Update to Harry Styles Fans: Ticketek takes its instructions on any news on the Harry Styles tour from the promoter, Live Nation Australia. We are urgently seeking clarification from the promoter and will be back to fans as soon as we have further information from them. — Ticketek Australia (@Ticketek_AU) September 14, 2020

In other words: Ah, fuck.

Meanwhile, in Melbourne: people can now exercise outside for not just one, but TWO hours.

The last step of Victoria’s roadmap, slated for November 23 (subject to trigger points and public health advice), includes large entertainment events. However, these will be treated on an individual basis based on requirements and epidemiology at the time.

November 23 is five days before Styles’ first date with stans at Rod Laver Arena.