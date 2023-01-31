Summon The Baddest Of Them All ‘Cos Groovin The Moo Just Dropped Its Line-Up & It’s Fkn Killer

The 2023 Groovin the Moo line-up has been unveiled and once again, it does not disappoint!

Groovin the Moo regulars Ocean Alley and Amy Shark will be returning this year along with Skepta and Denzel Curry.

You’ll recognise a bunch of the acts from the triple j Hottest 100 including Eliza Rose, who took out the number 2 spot with “B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All)”, Ball Park Music (#8 “Stars In My Eyes”), Skegss (#19 “Stranger Days”), LUUDE (#28 “Big City Life”), Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers (#55 ‘Girl Sports’) with Teenage Dads and more.

There’s also a bunch of international acts including Sophie May and Laurel from the UK and Canada’s BBNO$ along with LA-based singer songwriters Omar Apollo and Slayyyter.

Peep the full list below:

Tickets to all Groovin’ the Moo shows will go on sale on Tuesday 7 February 2023 at Midday (12PM local time).

Nab your tix via www.gtm.net.au or www.moshtix.com.au.

Gather the baddest of them all (AKA fire up the group chat) and start plotting your Groovin the Moo plans.