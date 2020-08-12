In case the sheer depth of her talent was already readily apparently, the Queen, the Icon, the One And Only Chelsea Peretti has casually dropped an entire music EP about the tannin tango itself, the humble bean, coffee.

Peretti has been teasing it for a while now, but the entire shebang hit the internet airwaves late yesterday under the Phosphorescent Panic name.

In it, a collection of 10 songs that display a love of the bean unrivalled in modern pop music. Peretti is an absolute hound for the bean, in these songs. She is filthy for it. It is the perfect soundtrack for getting on the slurp.

Featuring a raft of special guests that includes, but in no way is limited to, Nick Kroll, Reggie Watts, Wale, Will Schwartz, and the legendary Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill, Phosphorescent Panic covers a truly wild gamut of genres from light pop to sad country to club banger.

The lead-off track EXPRESSO, featuring both Kroll and The Kid Mero, is a pretty good example of what’s in store: A deeply confusing, unusually bouncy ride through the eyes of the coffo bean.

Back in April, two music videos for the tracks LATE and OATMILK dropped as part of the preceding Foam and Flotsam EP. But now the full collection has been delivered, and it’s really something to behold.

https://t.co/C9YRe74aTO ITS UP ITS UUPPPP! NEW MUSIC EP! — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) August 11, 2020

Those of you with caffeine-addled memories will no doubt remember that this isn’t the first time Peretti has paddled in the deep pool of coffee music; the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star previously had a viral hit in 2012 with the decidedly less fully-formed Coffee Crankin’ Through My Sys.

But this? This is something else entirely.

Peep the whole Phosphorescent Panic EP/album below.