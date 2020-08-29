Remember way back in February when London woman Charlotte Awbery blessed our souls with her iconic cover of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallow’? Although it feels like a million years ago at this point, you can now re-live that simpler time because she’s just added the track to streaming services.

It’s quite possibly the last bit of good news we had this year, thrusting the longtime professional singer into the spotlight for her truly outstanding vocal ability after a chance encounter on her way to a London train.

Awbery took to Twitter to share the good news, hinting that we should be getting some original content from her soon too.

“Watch this space for more of my own music coming soon,” she tweeted.

Amazing that this has finally happened! I’m so excited that Shallow is finally out today. Thank you everyone xx Watch this space for more of my own music coming soon! ???? @ London United Kingdom – UK https://t.co/Zx3qHiUsqK — Charlotte Awbery (@CharlotteAwbery) August 28, 2020

The beloved cover was added to Spotify, YouTube and iTunes on Friday, so now you can add it to your “Songs To Cry To In The Shower” playlists.

“This is the first video for my debut release, Shallow,” the YouTube description reads. “The official video is coming next week, so in the meantime, I hope you enjoy the song!”

2020 has been a year filled with absolutely god-awful news, but nothing quite tugs on the ol’ heart strings quite like the wholesome story of a regular London woman finally getting the recognition she deserves purely because she was singing her heart out on her walk to the train. Iconic. Love her. LOVE this.

Anyways, that’s the only bit of good news for now. Back to the regular programming of 2020’s bullshit for the foreseeable future.