RÜFÜS DU SOL, G Flip, Kelis & More Will Be Playing Beyond The Valley’s 2023 Festival

Beyond The Valley has released its 2023 lineup and folks, New Year’s has never looked so good.

RÜFÜS DU SOL will be returning to home turf to headline the Victorian festival, joined by the likes of Central Cee, Peggy Gou and G Flip, to name a few.

And get this: Kelis is also on the lineup for the Barunah Plains music festival, so expect to witness some noughties tracks with “Milkshake”, “Trick Me” and “Bossy”. Being in the crowd for Milkshake would be iconic, not gunna lie.

Peep the rest of the lineup below, because she’s big:

RÜFÜS DU SOL

Central Cee

Peggy Gou

Destroy Lonely

DMA’S

G Flip

Kelis

Mall Grab

The Jungle Giants

BIG WETT

Boo Seeka

Cassian

Channel Tres

COBRAH

Conducta b2b Notion

DJ Heartstring

Ewan McVicar

Jayda G

KETTAMA

King Stingray

Lady Shaka

Lastlings

Logic1000

LUUDE

Mella Dee

Overmono

Rebūke

Romy

Ross From Friends (Dj Set)

salute

STÜM

Taylah Elaine

Willaris. K

6 SENSE

Baby G

Becca Hatch

Blusher

CRUSH3D

Crybaby

CXLOE

dameeeela

Effy

Forest Claudette

Gold Fang

House Mum

JessB

DJ JNETT

Mia Wray

Miss Kaninna

PANIA

Pink Matter

Saoirse

Shake Daddy

Sunshine & Disco Faith Choir

HUGE.



There will also be a podcast stage hosted by James Parr and Jules Rangi, with live shows from the likes of The Maria Thatill Show, Yarning Up First Nations Stories With Caroline Kell, Scheananigans With Scheana Shay, Where’s Your Head At and more.



Registrations for presale are now open and close on August 21 at 3pm AEST.



Presale goes on sale on August 21 at 6pm AEST, follow by general public on August 22 at 12pm AEST.

As someone who always leaves New Year’s Plans to the last minute and always hates herself for it, I suggest you sign up for presale!



Image: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty Images, Lorne Thomson / Getty Images, Gilbert Flores / Getty Images.



