RÜFÜS DU SOL, G Flip, Kelis & More Will Be Playing Beyond The Valley’s 2023 Festival

Beyond The Valley has released its 2023 lineup and folks, New Year’s has never looked so good.
RÜFÜS DU SOL will be returning to home turf to headline the Victorian festival, joined by the likes of Central Cee, Peggy Gou and G Flip, to name a few.
And get this: Kelis is also on the lineup for the Barunah Plains music festival, so expect to witness some noughties tracks with “Milkshake”, “Trick Me” and “Bossy”. Being in the crowd for Milkshake would be iconic, not gunna lie.
Peep the rest of the lineup below, because she’s big:
RÜFÜS DU SOL
Central Cee
Peggy Gou
Destroy Lonely
DMA’S
G Flip
Kelis
Mall Grab
The Jungle Giants
BIG WETT
Boo Seeka
Cassian
Channel Tres
COBRAH
Conducta b2b Notion
DJ Heartstring
Ewan McVicar
Jayda G
KETTAMA
King Stingray
Lady Shaka
Lastlings
Logic1000
LUUDE
Mella Dee
Overmono
Rebūke
Romy
Ross From Friends (Dj Set)
salute
STÜM
Taylah Elaine
Willaris. K
6 SENSE
Baby G
Becca Hatch
Blusher
CRUSH3D
Crybaby
CXLOE
dameeeela
Effy
Forest Claudette
Gold Fang
House Mum
JessB
DJ JNETT
Mia Wray
Miss Kaninna
PANIA
Pink Matter
Saoirse
Shake Daddy
Sunshine & Disco Faith Choir
HUGE.
There will also be a podcast stage hosted by James Parr and Jules Rangi, with live shows from the likes of The Maria Thatill Show, Yarning Up First Nations Stories With Caroline Kell, Scheananigans With Scheana Shay, Where’s Your Head At and more.
Registrations for presale are now open and close on August 21 at 3pm AEST.
Presale goes on sale on August 21 at 6pm AEST, follow by general public on August 22 at 12pm AEST.
As someone who always leaves New Year’s Plans to the last minute and always hates herself for it, I suggest you sign up for presale!
Image: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty Images, Lorne Thomson / Getty Images, Gilbert Flores / Getty Images.