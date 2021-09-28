PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with reFUNDed so you can give your accountant the flick this EOFY.

I’m a freelance writer, so I’m already immediately terrible at doing my taxes. I also can’t remember the last time I paid myself super, so, like, count me out of the grey nomad caravan party. I’ll be attached to my laptop until I die, apparently.

Anyway, because I’m so terrible at managing my income, paying my taxes and being a grown-up, I use an accountant each EOFY. Don’t get me wrong, she’s a lovely lady. Originally from Hungary, last year she recommended me a great butcher specialising in Kranskies. I’m forever in her debt. Literally. The very minimal tax I get back each year I IMMEDIATELY SPEND ON HER ACCOUNTANCY FEE.

Sausage or no sausage, it’s a vicious cycle, and I want out. Enter, reFUNDed. It’s like a pocket accountant – in app form – that’ll do your tax return for $20. Yep, one lobster. I was sceptical too, but apparently, it’s super safe and even promises to offer free submissions should you not get a refund. How’s that for some tax-time magic?

So, for those slow-pokes out there who are yet to lodge your tax return (tick-tock), this bad boy will have it sorted in minutes.

But how does reFUNDed work?

Okay, all you need is your phone. Everything can be lodged and completed through the app which is plugged into the ATO (it’s ATO certified). It’s a step-by-step process that doesn’t require a phone call with an accountant after, like most other online platforms do.

You just log in, choose to add your deductions or accept your default tax position. Wham bam, it’s tax time ma’am.

Who is the app good for?

It’s going to be best for those of us who want to lodge simple claims and still haven’t got around to it. Like, if you’re a student and you’ve been working part-time or you have a cushy job in retail or you’re managing a cafe or restaurant. Perfect. The app will be able to help you.

If you’re working three different jobs, run your own business and have a bunch of portfolio investment properties – maybe stick with your accountant for simplicity. It sounds like you’ve got a lot going on, mate.

What about making claims?

You can still claim your expenses, like office supplies and uniforms. The app will ask you if you’ve got any claims to make, but it won’t prompt you to make claims unless required.

Just FYI, if you’ve been travelling a heap for work and wanna claim petrol, just tick YES and enter your info. Boom. Easy peasy.

If you’re looking for a stress-free way to get your tax return done this year, give reFUNDed a crack.