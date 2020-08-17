I dunno about you, but I’m obsessed with cheap beauty products at the moment. Lockdown life had me obsessed with my skin and hair, you know?

I try a LOT of beauty products which means I’m really across the best expensive stuff, and the best cheap beauty. Contrary to what you may think, spending big bucks doesn’t always equate to getting the best product. While I don’t think EVERY exxy brand is swindling you, in the same way it’s not like every cheap beauty product is going to set your skin on fire.

Here are some cheap beauty products I reckon work as hard as expensive stuff.

$89 is pretty cheap for a hair dryer, and while this one doesn’t compare to my Dyson Supersonic, which I would like buried with me when I die, it really impressed me.

First, it’s light as hell – so easy to hold and manoeuvre around your head. Second, it’s pretty powerful and dried my hair quick-smart. I love how it packs down all small for travel, but has more punch than a travel dryer. Just a good all-rounder and leagues above other cheap hairdryers, IMO!

2. The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

Hyaluronic acid is one of the biggest buzz ingredients in skincare, but guess what? You don’t have to spend a truckload of cash to get it’s benefits into your routine. This cheapie from The Ordinary is way hyped because it does the job of hydrating your skin, without breaking the bank.

3. All The Morphe Makeup Brushes

Morphe honest to god make some of the best makeup brushes in the business, and most are under ten bucks. The best brand for when you want to experiment with something new like, say, a fan brush, but don’t want to spend big in case you never use it.

4. Pantene 3 Minute Miracle Conditioner

Someone with blonde hair recommended this to me as her go-to – basically, she was on holidays and had to fix some serious dry ends due to swimming, picked this up and was blown away. It’s not for everyday use IMO – I find my hair gets greasy after a couple of weeks – but if you’re dealing with some real stressed ends, it’s a total transformer.

5. Bondi Sands Aero Ultra Dark Self Tanning Foam

Not the cheapest of fake tans, but easily my favourite of the under $40 range – the aerated formula is SO easy to apply smoothly, doesn’t flick off all over the bathroom floor, and the colour is SUPER dark but still really natural, and I’m relatively pale (although I do have a more yellow undertone than blue).

6. La Roche-Posay Anthelios XL

This has to be one of the lightest, easiest to wear sunscreens on the market, from the cheapies through to the pricey ones. It’s 50+, so has great UV protection, but ultimately it’s a winner for me because it sits beautifully under makeup and doesn’t feel sticky, gluggy or thick.

7. Mecca Max Spot Dots

Mecca Max do some amazing affordable beauty products, and these spot dots are a top winner for me. They’re perfect for overnight use to clean and heal pimples as well as prevent you from touching them with your grotty fingers.

