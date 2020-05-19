Hands up if you’ve really let yourself go in isolation? SAME. This Click Frenzy 2020, I’m all about TLC for my skin, hair and body – so Adore Beauty’s boonta sales had me taking notice.

Everything from Dyson to Oribe is on sale, with some amazing discounts on seriously cult stuff. If you’re a bit lost, I’ve rounded up some of the best buys going.

These are my own ride or dies, or the ones beauty editors nationally swear by.

A holy grail serum of any beauty editor, C E Ferulic is down to $168 with the whole brand at 20% off.

My ride or die hair dryer, the Supersonic is really exxy – except right now it’s 15% off, which sees it come down to $466.65.

This texturising spray is an MVP – it gives weightless hold and creates that “just rolled outta bed” vibe.

The full list of Adore Beauty deals are below:

Oribe – 20% off

SkinCeuticals – 20% off

Aspect – 20% off

Medik8 – 20% off

Jane Iredale – 20% off

Benefit Cosmetics – 20% off

Parfums de Marly – 15% off

Dyson 15% off

Christophe Robin – 15% off

La Roche-Posay – 15% off

Pureology – 15% off

Redken – 15% off

L’Oreal Paris – 15% off

Matrix – 15% off

Biolage 15% off

L’Oreal Professionel – 15% off

Kérastase – 10% off

Shu Uemura Art of Hair – 10% off

Click Frenzy officially starts at 7pm tonight, but Adore Beauty have kickstarted deals early. Get on it!

PEDESTRIAN.TV‘s editors independently choose and write about products and other stuff we love and think you’ll froth on, too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a cut of the revenue from any purchase you make based on our recs. Happy buying.