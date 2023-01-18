You Can Get 30% Off Zero Co’s Body Care Bundles RN If You Wanna Be More Sustainable In 2023

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If one of your New Year’s resolutions was to live a more sustainable, eco-friendly life, then switching to Zero Co’s planet-friendly and single-use plastic-free body care products is a great place to start.

According to a Federal Government Waste Report, only 15% of the plastic we use in Australia gets recycled, which means a heartbreaking 152 million of those plastic bottles ended up in landfills. Zero Co put that into context for us by explaining that by volume, that’s the equivalent of taking 15,200 Big Bananas from Coffs Harbour and burying them underground. Yikes!!!

As you can imagine, toiletries like shampoo, hand wash, body lotion and deodorant aren’t always recyclable, but switching to refillable, reusable products, is an easy way to minimise your impact on the planet.

To help tackle this problem, all of Zero Co’s body care products come in carbon-negative ‘Forever Bottles‘, meaning after your first purchase, you only need to buy refill pouches. Then, you simply send back your empty pouches (using your free reply-paid envelope) to be cleaned, refilled and sent back out to another customer.

The Forever Bottles are made from ocean, beach and landfill (OBL) plastic pulled from cleanups, funded by Zero Co, while the refill pouches are made from recycled materials diverted from landfills. How good?! Prices for Forever Bottles start at around $6.99 (empty), and refills begin at about $10. At the same time, bundles start from $14.99 (usually $16.99).

Zero Co’s formulas are also free from silicones, parabens, EDTA, dyes, phthalates, formaldehyde and triclosan, so they’re good for you and the planet.

Just wait, it gets better! Every purchase also helps fund large-scale cleanups around Australia and beyond.

Right now, they’re offering 30% off all Zero Co Body Care Starter Packs ($97, usually $137.94) and Combos (prices vary) until the 23nd of Jan, so you can kickstart your new year waste-free and reduce your impact on our planet in 2023.

Note: the Zero Co’s Body Care Starter Pack is 30% off, as marked on the website. Zero Co Body Care Combos require code CAREFREE23 at checkout to receive 30% off.

Keen to try Zero Co’s body care products? Head here.