Mates, Koala Just Dropped Its Cheapest Mattress Yet & DW, It’s As Comfy As The OG

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If for some unholy reason, you haven’t heard of the mattress MVPs over at Koala, respectfully, where the fuck have you been? The good folks basically invented the boxed mattress. You know, the ones that spring open with shin-shattering force as soon as you slice the plastic wrapping? Yup. Them baddies.

For those of you who’ve been hiding under a rock, Koala also make a pretty epic range of furniture including, pillows, bed bases, couches, armchairs, desks, coffee tables, bed linen and more. And, as of today, it’s also launching its cheapest mattress yet from $575 — champagne sleep on a beer budget, as Koala put it.

Inspired by the OG mattress, the Koala SE takes all the best bits of that baddie and serves them up at a price that’ll have you smiling in your sleep.

It features the brand’s famous Kloudcell technology — you know the stuff that makes you feel like you’re floating on a cloud? Along with the superior support, cooling, responsiveness and durability of the OG mattress, it also comes with three-zone support, zero disturbance and antimicrobial bamboo charcoal to help support a good night’s sleep. Plus, they’ve included a built-in quilted topper that’s extra plush for that float-on-top feeling.

The most you’re going to pay for the Koala SE mattress is $995 for a King (it only gets cheaper from there), $800 for a queen, $675 for a double, $625 for a king single and $575 for a regular single.

On top of all of that, all Koala prods come with that nice risk-free 120-night trial and fast, fuss-free metro delivery, so you’re really getting a bit of a steal.

Keen to shop Koala’s cheapest mattress yet? Head here.

Image Credit: Koala