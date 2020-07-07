Good Lord, Big W is having a boonta sale on those Dyson hoovers right now. We’re talking $100 to $200 off.

A slew of products across Big W’s home and appliances have had prices slashed. Brands include Breville, Russell Hobbs, NutriBullet, and Philips. We only care about the hoovers though, so let’s look at the two on sale.

Behold, the Dyson Light Ball Multi Floor vacuum. It’ll set you back $399 (save 100 bucks!). This vacuum features Radial Root Cyclone technology, which means an improved flow efficiency, preserving air pressure and maximising suction. The instant release handle and wand also means you can use the vacuum to clean in high places and between awkward gaps. It also comes with a stair tool and a combination accessory tool.

Next up: the Dyson V7 Origin Cordless Vacuum. This baby is popular. The V7 was $599 at Big W, it’s now $399. That’s $200 off. This particular vacuum comes with a drop-in dock, has up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction, and two power modes. This vacuum also easily switches to handheld use for the removal of stubborn pet hair from everything, for example, or just cleaning in generally difficult places.

You can suss it all out on the Big W website, right HERE.