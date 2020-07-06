Sass queen Chrissy Teigen has called out Fox News host Jeanine Pirro for stalking *checks notes* her boobs.
Pirro, who is widely known for that iconic spat on The View where Scorpio queen Whoopi Goldberg tore her a new one, shared a tweet from a restaurant where she was dining with friends.
“Wearing my mask out east,” she wrote alongside the photo.
Wearing my mask out east pic.twitter.com/1I56bDQeMs
— Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) July 6, 2020
If you look closely at her phone, you’ll see a bikini-clad photo of Teigen on her phone.
“Jeanine why are my boobs up on your phone,” Teigen responded, before sharing a zoomed in image of her selfie.
jeanine why are my boobs up on your phone https://t.co/69MW72y0YM
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 6, 2020
lol pic.twitter.com/JkYSCAOp39
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 6, 2020
My colleague David has a theory that she’s salty that Chrissy is coming for her gabble with her new Quibi series Chrissy’s Court and I absolutely stand by it.
In case ya wanna catch the aforementioned scrap with Whoopi Goldberg, here it is: