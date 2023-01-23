You Can Now Buy A Mattress Made From Rescued Ocean Plastic & That’s Me And Greta Thunberg Sold

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve recently found yourself in a deep, dark despair (aka having to change your sheets), only to find that the big fuck off stain on your mattress from yonks ago is still there, alongside a nice yellow tinge from years of wear, then it’s truly time for a fkn upgrade, bestie.

Now, I know you’ve been avoiding this whole mattress shopping thing for a few reasons — one being that it’s spenny AF, and two being the beyond-draining process of finding a quality bedding option that suits ya needs. However, considering you spend a hell of a lot of time in bed, it’s well worth taking the plunge and investing in something solid to take you through the next 8 to 10 years.

To kick ya off, we’ve got a yarn dedicated to reviews of the best mattresses in Australia to help make narrowing things down that little bit easier. However, today we’d like to present you with one of our new faves, the Aussie brand Atlantis Mattresses.

The sleep Gods at Atlantis are not only in the business of making quality beds, but every mattress is fitted with Tencel that’s been derived from rescued plastic bottles — all of which would have otherwise ended up in landfill or the ocean for up to 500 years.

If that doesn’t already ignite your inner Greta Thunberg, each eco-friendly mattress also comes with its own self-adjustable comfort system, so you’re in full control of your bed’s level of firmness. You can even adjust your level of support per side of the bed, so you and your partner can stop arguing over how firm (or soft) you want your new mattress to be. Don’t you just love the sweet sound of you saving your relationship?

Outside of that, if you’ve been cursed with back pain and want to know how this mattress stacks up, Atlantis’ offerings feature a multi-zoned support system that optimises body contouring and minimises any partner disturbance for a super supportive night’s sleep. Its open-cell structure ensures optimal mattress breathability and temperature control (especially during those sweaty summer months).

Now, I know you’re waiting with bated breath to hear just how much this bad boy will set your bank account back. Thankfully, today’s your lucky day because we managed to score our loyal readers a neat 10% off sitewide for you with the code ‘SLEEP10’. Nice!

This will score you up to $214 (or more) off your purchase, depending on which size mattress you buy. That puts the cost of a quality king bed at under $2000 (less if you’re after a smaller size). That’s one way to slay your way into the new year if you ask me.

If you’re in the mood to splurge a little, why not go full ham and get a bed base to pair with your new mattress? You’ll be delighted to know the discount works on these babies, too.

Anyway, before I love you and leave you to your own devices, I should probably tell you that Atlantis offers free metro delivery Australia-wide and a 100-night free trial, with a full refund and collection at no cost to you on the chance you don’t love your new sleeping quarters. They even offer a free comfort adjustment to tailor the feel of your mattress if you need it.

Oh, and if you’re a lazy shit like me, for just $60 extra, they will remove and recycle your old mattress for you and save it from ending up in landfill.

Interested? You can check out the full range of Australia’s best mattresses here. C’mon, you know you want to!