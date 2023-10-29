Replace That Piss-Stained Relic Ya Call A Mattress With Koala’s Plush New Plus Mattress

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, do I have good news if you woke up this morning and thought ‘fuck my mattress is a lumpy piece of shiiiiiiit’. The lord’s over at Koala has dropped a new shit-hot mattress today and it’s bigger and better than the OG, apparently. Introducing the Koala Plus Mattress.

According to the mattress MVPs, plus means more — more Kloudcell technology, more comfort, more support and most importantly as we head into summer, more cooling. Sounds dreamy, huh?! We’ll get into the nitty gritty as you keep scrolling, but all you need to know now is that it’s good, real bloody good.

If you’re not in the market for a new mattress, Koala also makes a pretty epic range of furniture including, pillows, bed bases, couches, armchairs, desks, coffee tables, bed linen and more.

Anyway, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know.

Meet The Koala Plus Mattress

How fkn comfy is it?

The Koala Plus Mattress comes with a flippable comfort layer, so you can choose between medium-firm or firm depending on your sleep style. And it has a seasonal quilted topper that you can simply flip to take you from comfy organic cotton when it’s chilly, to crisp CoolThread tech when it’s sweaty as fuck out.

It was designed with 33 per cent more Kloudcell tech than the OG mattress and the new SE mattress, which means it’s 33 per cent more cloud-like than anything the brand has created before.

The Koala Plus Mattress also features fabrics made with recycled polyester, and every mattress helps Save the Koalas. Cute!

How much is the Koala Plus Mattress?

A single will set you back $1,000, a king single is $1,200, a double $1,500, a queen $1,700, and $2,000 for a king. While this one is on the pricier end of Koala’s mattress scale, it’s still relatively affordable when you consider the quality and the cost of other mattresses on the market.

What’s the delivery like?

Koala is known for its fuss-free, lightning-speed delivery and its nice risk-free 120-night trial. So you can spend your hard-earned dosh knowing that if you don’t love your new bone-town bed, you can always send her back where she came from.

Hell, depending on where you live, Koala might even help recycle your old mattress. In selected areas of Sydney and Melbourne, they’ve partnered with Soft Landing, a mattress recycling place, to remove and recycle your old mattress for a reasonable fee. Once you’ve ordered your Koala mattress, they’ll send you the details to book your mattress pick up through Soft Landing.

Don’t need a new mattress, but are on the hunt for a Sofa Bed? You can find our review of that over here. Bone on, bbs.

Image Credit: Koala