The Inspired Unemployed Is The Face Of Swisse’s Gummies Range & That’s A Bit Tongue In Chic

PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Swisse to share its Functional Fun campaign.

Usually found in your grandma’s Monday to Sunday plastic pill box or in the ultra-fit wellness girlie’s smoothies, one Aussie duo is putting its weight behind vitamins.

The guys from the Inspired Unemployed, Matt Ford and Jack Steele, are the faces and creative directors behind the SS23 Swisse Gummies collection and tbh, it’s giving Zoolander energy.

The Functional Fun campaign features 11 different vitamins including B+ Energy, Hair Skin Nails, Immune, Multivitamin, Apple Cider Vinegar + Fibre, Probiotic + Prebiotic, Collagen Glow, Calm + Sleep, Vitamin D, Magnesium and Iron.

Created to support a balanced diet, the Swisse Gummies range comes in colourful and convenient packaging if you’re prone to letting your vitamin routine slip (guilty).

The colourful campaign looks more like a fashion shoot than a vitamin ad and even comes with an SS23 lookbook inspired by the Gummies range.

Will we be seeing these fashion ‘fits on the streets anytime soon? Probably not. But there’s no denying that the Inspired Unemployed’s influence may well change the way you look at vitamin fashion (is that a thing?) forever.

Swisse Gummies are available to purchase from leading retailers including Woolworths, Coles, Chemist Warehouse and online at swisse.com.au from $24.99.

Always read the label and follow directions for use.