The Inspired Unemployed Are Officially Employed & There’s A Launch Party To Celebrate Their Big Boy Job

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Swisse Wellness to celebrate the news of The Inspired Unemployed’s new gig.

The Inspired Unemployed duo, Matt Ford and Jack Steele, infamous for being unemployed, are now, well… employed.

According to vitamin brand, Swisse Wellness, the boys have signed on the dotted line and created a Slack account in order to gain the title of Chief Gummies Officers (or, CGOs for the corporate cowboys in our midst).

I mean, really, it’s high time these guys picked up some weight around here. Between viral skits, a beer brand, being perfume connoisseurs, and hosting a TV show on Paramount+, the duo have had too much bloody time on their hands, I say.

Last year, the duo were named Swisse’ Creative Directors, creating a gummies-inspired fashion capsule collection. Now, they’re back (with a promotion to boot).

To help celebrate the boy’s big promotion to Chief Gummies Officers, the team at Swisse are throwing an office-themed launch party, complete with a “corporate slay” dress code. Brb, calling my boss to ask where my promotion party is.

P.TV will be attending so keep your eyes peeled on site for all the goss that gets spilt on the dancefloor, as well as the exclusive from the Inspired Unemployed themselves on what exactly their “revolutionary” gummies will contain.

While we don’t know what this project will be (apparently the only brief is functional and fun), the duo have already begun to brainstorm their brand new vitamin gummies product. Surely it’ll complement Swisse Wellness’ pre-existing range which includes Apple Cider Vinegar + Fibre Gummies, Probiotic + Prebiotic Gummies, Hair Skin Nails Gummies*, and the new Hyaluronic Acid Skin Glow Gummies.

Welcome to the corporate grind, boys.

