The body-building, testicle-eating social media giant known as Liver King has been called out as a steroid user by a prominent fitness YouTuber.

For as long as Liver King has had a public profile, he has maintained his au naturel status. No steroids, no nothin’. Just pure grit and dedication to pumping dumbbells and eating cow balls.

Enter Derek from the YouTube channel More Plates More Dates.

In an hour-long video, Derek (whose surname isn’t public) shared an email that Liver King allegedly sent Derek’s business asking for training advice.

In the email, Liver King details his full steroid cycle which reportedly cost him nearly $18,000 (just under USD $12,000) per month. Huge if true.

The Liver King Lie



The full video is live on YouTube now. pic.twitter.com/PAIKZimlkr — More Plates More Dates (@Derek_Fitness) November 28, 2022

SHOCKING: Liver King was on steroids 💉



Leaked emails shows that Liver King was taking almost $12k worth of pharmaceutical HGH per month, three injections per day. All while promoting his brand of holistic lifestyle, ancestral tenants, and eating raw meat on camera. pic.twitter.com/dl6AhuknBP — OutKick (@Outkick) November 29, 2022

The email was sent from liverking@ancestralsupplements.com on June 29, 2021 and in it, Liver King claimed he had been working out “for 35 years”.

Crikey, no rest for the wicked.

Liver King boasts a whopping 3.5 million followers on TikTok and 1.7 million on Insta. Not bad, not bad at all.

A lot of his content revolves around, you guessed it, liver. But it also featured a lot of other meats. For variation, I guess?

The other half of his content comprises Liver King being shirtless in various situations where people normally aren’t shirtless. There’s a video of him with his guns out on a rollercoaster and another doing curls at a casino.

You can’t totally see why the TikTok algorithm gobbled him the fuck up.

Over the past few years, has leveraged his big ol’ muscles and so-called “ancestral lifestyle” to gain millions of social media followers.

Now that his lifestyle has allegedly been busted, he stands to lose a heck of a lot of business.

Following the steroid use allegations, the internet has been quick to respond.

The majority of folks in the online fitness community have decided to take the “we told you so” approach.

Can’t believe the Liver King lied, I was just about to get on the raw testicles diet too. Shame https://t.co/Wx2CHwfScc — Charlie (@MoistCr1TiKaL) November 29, 2022

Not one athlete is shocked that the liver king is on steroids — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 30, 2022

Liver King performance enhancing drug regimen just leaked.



Tens of thousands of dollars worth of pharmaceuticals per year.



Imagine people thought this guy was natural.



Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/Sd1VsyxiVH — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) November 29, 2022

Liverking’s ancestral tenet: LYING



Now that his cycle has been disclosed, I want to ask you all who followed him, bought his shit, and believed him…



HOW ARE YOU THIS STUPID? — Layne Norton, PhD (@BioLayne) November 29, 2022

He is yet to respond to the steroid use allegations since the email was leaked.