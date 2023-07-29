Yet Another Influencer Has Called Her Followers Lazy For Not Working Out & Ppl Had … Thoughts

Gold Coast business owner, podcast host and fitness influencer Henrietta Moody (@henny_moody) has been catapulted into the Australian consciousness for posting a bizarre inspo video that was giving “2013 YouTube gym motivation”. Let’s chat about it.

The video, which has clocked up nearly 70,000 views at the time of writing, features various shots of Moody doing her morning routine while emphasising its importance.

“If you truly want to MASTER your morning routine, if you’ve failed a million times before… then prepare yourself to absorb my words,” the caption begins.

“And if you get offended, I challenge you to listen AGAIN…. And AGAIN.”

Well, good on her for knowing how the algorithm works, I guess.

We won’t dwell on why calling people who have regular full-time jobs “lazy” isn’t the best practice — especially when that message comes from someone who (in part) makes a living being fit and healthy.

We’ll leave that very clear-cut task to you, the reader, drawing inspiration from Kim Kardashian and her “nobody wants to work anymore” comments last year.

However, it is interesting to note the length Moody has gone to double down on her opinions, even after absolutely copping it in the comments section.

Yet, even after all these very reasonable critiques of her attitude, she still took to her Insta Stories to let everyone know that she will not be taking any of it on board.

At the end of the day, there’s nothing new on offer here.

Either from Moody’s side or from the side of those offering criticism.

We’ve seen it all before. Again and again.

Quite frankly it’s all a bit drab.

The outrage cycle caused by inflammatory videos like these just pushes people further away who didn’t already agree with you, and confirms the biases of people who did.

They end up helping nobody, which if I’m not mistaken, was supposed to be the point before we all got consumed by arguments.

Such binary, stubborn ways of approaching something as important as fitness simply cannot be looked at through such a narrow lens.

Someone’s method isn’t “incorrect”, it could just be what works for them.

Everyone chill the fuck out, lol.