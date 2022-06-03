The morning routine of Queen Elizabeth II just dropped and yes, it’s just as wild as you’d expect. When are we having a referendum on becoming a republic again?

The deets of Big Liz’s morning routine come from some vaguely titled “royal sources”, as reported by Indy100.

Apparently she’s woken up at 7.30 every day by her personal maid. Already not so relatable there — for both voluntarily choosing to wake up at 7.30am and for having a personal maid.

She then eats two fancy chocolate biscuits, which cost about AUD$15 for a 200 gram tin. Someone needs to get her onto a Tim Tam stat.

Those fancy choccy biccies are accompanied by a pot of Earl Grey tea, which is literally the only part of this morning routine I (or most normal people) can empathise with. It’s time we all acknowledge Earl Grey is the superior tea flavour and if you think it tastes like potpourri then that’s a you problem.

The next element of her morning routine is when we get the first really wild twist. Queen Elizabeth has a seven-inch-deep bath. Every day. The water wastage alone, yeesh!

Apparently it has to be exactly seven inches which is simply so specific. I wonder if she has a subscription for extremely fancy bathbombs made with gold.

Each day her bath temperature is measured with a wooden thermometer which I can only imagine is a relic from the ye olde times of Henry VIII. Otherwise you’d just get a handy placcy one from the chemist, surely.

After vibing in stagnant water for a little while, the Queen then has her actual brekkie, which is usually special K or marmalade. Pretty normal! But sometimes it’s smoked salmon with grated truffle according to Indy100, which is decidedly less normal.

But it’s the final detail of this morning routing which truly baffles me. Apparently, Queen Elizabeth listens to her own bagpiper every morning. EVERY. MORNING.

That must be literally so annoying for everyone else in the palace. This is the extremely fancy version of having a housemate who likes to listen to house music while they’re getting ready for work.

And look, I consider myself a casual bagpipes enjoyer. I’m a redhead, I can’t not. But bagpipes everyday? That is simply too far.