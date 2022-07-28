Honest queen Abbie Chatfield has done a spicy Instagram Q&A where she revealed some interesting shit about influencer marketing.

We consume influencer content every single day so it’s v. cool to actually hear how it all works from one of the most successful Aussie influencers. Or as Bethenny Frankel (another wildly successful reality star turned business owner and influencer) put it: “Seeing how the sausage gets made.”

She was prompted to do the Instagram Q&A after seeing a TikTok about brands forcing influencers to change their sponcon script to sound more sales-y (AKA making it obvious that it’s an ad).

The reality star said brands would come to her and tell her to “put in the Abbie zest”, then they’ll complain that the video fell short because it didn’t include calls to action “like saying, ‘Shop the sale now!’ or hashtags in stories.”

She said brands will insist that she create fashion influencer-esque posts without respecting the fact that she knows her brand better than they do and understands what her followers will appreciate and what simply won’t land.

Chatfield went on to say that when the post fails, the brand will blame the influencer despite the fact that they were warned that the sponcon idea would not resonate.

“It didn’t convert because you didn’t listen to the person who has cultivated their audience!” she insisted.

“When influencers aren’t listened to, the posts fail,” she said bluntly. “It’s in the influencer’s best interest for the post to succeed!”

This kicked off the Instagram Q&A where she was asked a variety of questions about influencer marketing, including a question about the “pricing for an influencer.”

“Pricing for influencers usually changes [depending] on impressions or profile, not just on followers,” she explained.

“It really varies from person to person, and is kind of what the influencer wants to charge, not what you offer them, and also alignment.”

She went on to say that “if you have Steph Claire Smith promoting your activewear brand, that would do much better than someone even with double her followers who is a comedian.”

That’s a solid example to use considering Steph Claire Smith is one of the highest -paid influencers, according to Influencer Updates AU.

The goss page recently revealed that Steph Claire Smith is the sixth richest influencer with a net worth of $36 million, thanks to her app Keep It Cleaner.

Chatfield then used her own example to explain this further, discussing her recent campaign with Canesten, an anti-fungal cream used to treat thrush.

“There aren’t many people with the followers that I have in Australia, that are also in mainstream media that are going to want to talk about thrush over and over again, you know?” she said.

“And with me, I also have to do media interviews all the time. So, I need to be comfortable talking about thrush to TV Week or whatever in order to get that brand deal. So I was kind of the only person that really aligned all those Venn diagrams.”

She also revealed that she’s said no to a lot of brand endorsement offers.

“I say yes to 1 in 10 brand offers,” she said.

“A big thing is lack of alignment or a boring campaign. I’m more likely to say yes if it’s easy or fun!”

She also said that Instagram Stories and captions are rarely written by the brand. They’re written by the influencer or their team and the brand will approve them and offer tweaks.

Head on over to Abbie’s Insta Stories for all the other tea she spilled.

