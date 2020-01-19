After playing mammoth sets at both Coachella and Splendour In The Grass in 2019, Tame Impala are whipping around the country on a tour visiting all the big cities on what’s absolutely their chunkiest Australian tour to date. It’s a big ‘un, get ready.

Hot off the back of their next album due out on Feb 14, The Slow Rush, Kevin Parker and the rest of Tame Impala will make quick work of zipping around on the album tour, exploring the new music on big stages across the country and New Zealand across the ditch.

Kicking off in Auckland on Thursday, April 16, the band – with US psych-rock trio Khruangbin alongside them – will skip over to Brisbane, before tripping around the country and finishing off with a mammoth hometown show at RAC Arena in Perth on April 28.

The Slow Rush tour is entirely all-ages as well, so if you’ve got a younger sibling pining to get into some wobbly, jammy psychedelia, this is the perfect chance to expand their minds. Let’s just hope there’s plenty of mindbending displays like that Coachella set.

Alongside the album tour, Kevin Parker has also announced that Team Tame will be donating a hefty $300k to bushfire relief, noting that they’re considering every available charity to divvy up the cash to.

“In the past few weeks, I’ve been devastated to see what’s been happening with the fires at home and we want to do our bit to help,” Kevin said.

“So we’re going to be donating $AUD300,000 to bushfire relief charities.

“We’re still working through exactly where the dollars will go but I want to ensure that no charity in need during this time is overlooked and that our contribution is helpful for both human and wildlife victims, as well being used actively in climate change research and bushfire prevention.”

Tickets for the Aussie shows go on sale from 10am local time on January 28th, and the Auckland show goes on sale on the same day from 12pm local time in NZ.

Check out all the full details below, and wrangle the gang because if the last tour back in 2015 is anything to go by, this will sell the fuck out.

TAME IMPALA AUSTRALIA & NZ TOUR 2020

Thursday 16 April

Spark Arena, Auckland

All Ages

Saturday 18 April

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

All Ages

Monday 20 April

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

All Ages

Thursday 23 April

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

All Ages

Saturday 25 April

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena, Adelaide

All Ages

Tuesday 28 April

RAC Arena, Perth

All Ages

