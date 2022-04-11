Yummy, yummy Kevin Parker AKA Tame Impala left the horny mums of Perth mashed and mushy after he performed at The Wiggles’ 15+ gig. Talk about some hot fkn potatoes.

Old and new members of The Wiggles reunited for a 15+ performance at Perth’s RAC Arena on Sunday as part of their Fruit Salad Big TV Show Tour. Perth local Parker surprised fans and came on stage as the secret third Blue Wiggle.

He performed The Wiggles’ cover of his track “Elephant” alongside Purple Wiggle Lachy Gillespie. The Wiggles covered it for Like A Version in March in 2021, and the cover won the Triple J’s Hottest 100 this year.

The beloved kids’ band and Tame Impala then played “Hot Potato”, a track that belongs on every So Fresh! CD. Parker said in a statement shared with PEDESTRIAN.TV it was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to perform with the band.

“When I got the invitation I knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so it was an obvious yes,” Parker said in a statement.

“The Wiggles are the real rockstars in this world. I was pretty nervous!”

Preach! Let The Wiggles headline Coachella, you cowards!!! Who needs to hear Mr. Harry Styles and The Weekend when Red Wiggle Murray is right there singing “The Wheels On The Bus”?

The Wiggles will continue their national tour in Kalgoorlie, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide in the coming weeks. You can catch all the important deets here. Fingers crossed some other local faves join them.

The band seamlessly transitioned from “Elephant” to their iconic “Fruit Salad” in the March performance. It was fitting they sang about fruit at the time because the whole performance was a legit jam.

The wiggles going from elephant to fruit salad goes hard as FUCK pic.twitter.com/MYnhrzwtht — CJ (@eel_jc) March 5, 2021

The Wiggles introduced new members to the band in August last year. They included Tsehay, an award-winning latin dancer who was born in Ethiopia, Aboriginal member of The Australian Ballet Evie and former Justice Crew star John Pearce. In other words, a cool new lineup.

So obviously Queensland LNP Senator Matt Canavan and The Australian had a tantrum about it.