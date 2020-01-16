In news that wounds me deeply, it appears Mindhunter really is on an indefinite hold. Netflix has announced that the show’s core cast have been released from their contracts, throwing a bloody huge question mark over the whole series.

Mindhunter season 2 came out last August, with no news of a third season since. According to a Netflix spokesperson, the show’s executive producer David Fincher has decided to focus his time and energy into his Netflix film Mank. He’s also busy producing the second season of the streaming giant’s Love, Death and Robots. Fincher thought it only fair to let the cast out of their contracts while he works on his other projects.

“He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own,” the spokesperson said in a statement to TVLine.

Fucccckkk.

This doesn’t mean it’s cancelled though. Mindhunter is not cancelled, but its future is definitely not looking great. Why? Because Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, or Anna Torv could find more work in the meantime, which could mean they might be unavailable for when / if Fincher decides to pick up Mindhunter again. Slight unbearable panic aside, it’s nice of Fincher not to chain the cast to the show. There’s a nice way to look at it.

Anyway, this isn’t completely surprising news. Earlier this year, The Hollywood Reporter said Mindhunter had been put “on hold” as Fincher focuses on Mank. If anything, that was our first big sign that season 3 wasn’t coming soon. The film is based on a script written by the director’s late father, Jack. It’ll focus on Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, and will star Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Charles Dance, Tuppence Middleton, and Arliss Howard.

I don’t even know what else to write. I’m just so bummed.