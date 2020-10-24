Sorry, psychological thriller fans, but it looks like the rumours about Mindhunter are true, and the popular Netflix serial killer drama will not be coming back for a third season.

The writing appeared to be on the wall earlier this year, when key cast members Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv were released from their contracts.

At the time, the show was on “indefinite hold”, but now, producer David Fincher has confirmed that it’s done for now, telling an interviewer “Mindhunter was a lot for me.”

He added that, when the second season was done, he looked at what had been written for the third, didn’t like any of it, and decided to toss it and start over.

He added that the pressure of 90-hour work weeks took its toll, absorbing “everything” in his life and leaving him exhausted and unsure if he even wanted to do another season.

A conversation with the top brass at Netflix sealed the fate of Mindhunter, with Fincher saying:

“Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was a very expensive show. We talked about, ‘Finish Mank and then see how you feel,’ but I honestly don’t think we’re going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic – dollars have to equal eyeballs.”

Mank is Fincher’s upcoming Netflix film, which is already generating Oscar buzz for Amanda Seyfried, meaning she could be the first of the Mean Girls to win an Academy Award.

A Netflix rep said that Mindhunter is not necessarily gone for good, and that “maybe in five years” a comeback might be considered. I guess you’ll just have to hold tight ’til then.