New year, new true crime content. Netflix has released the trailer for its latest documentary about murderers, this time focusing on Aaron Hernandez.

If you’re unfamiliar with the name, here’s what you need to know. Hernandez was an American NFL player. In 2013, after a newly inked five-year, $40 million contract with the New England Patriots, Hernandez was arrested and charged for the murder of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd. The following year, in 2014, Hernandez faced two new charges in connection to a 2012 drive-by shooting in Boston. Two men, Daniel Abreu and Safiro Furtado, were killed in the incident.

Per the Netflix synopsis:

Hernandez’s trials for the brutal killing of Odin Lloyd and two Boston-area men yielded a Pandora’s box of secrets: a tumultuous and often abusive upbringing, a growing fascination with gang life, and other discoveries that painted a maelstrom of motivations behind his violent behaviour.

The three-part documentary comes from the creators behind Making a Murderer and Evil Genius, so strap in. It features exclusive courtroom footage, Hernandez’s phone calls from prison, and interviews with those who knew Hernandez and Lloyd.

“The Mind of Aaron Hernandez meticulously examines the perfect storm of facts leading to the trial, conviction, and death of an athlete who seemingly had it all.”

The docuseries premieres January 15, 2020. Unrelated: Grace and Frankie season 6 hits Netflix the same day so there’s that if you need something wholesome and good-for-the-soul to watch afterwards.

In the meantime, you can watch / rewatch The Confession Killer on Netflix now. It came out early December, and focuses on Henry Lee Lucas – once called America’s most shocking serial killer. Or you can watch Don’t F*** With Cats again, I assume you’ve already watched it, because it is so fucked up on so many levels.