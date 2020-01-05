Don’t freak out but Netflix just announced it’s bringing a whopping 21 original films to the streaming service this year.

I’m not entirely sure how it’s humanly possible to produce 21 individual films in one year, but apparently it is, and hopefully only like seven of them are tacky Christmas films.

The announcement comes after four Netflix Originals copped Golden Globe nominations this year. The Irishman, Marriage Story, Dolemite Is My Name and The Two Popes are all in the running for a Globe tomorrow, with a number of Netflix names being tossed around for the Oscars in February.

The company took to the Netflix Film Twitter account to drop a “handy list” of everything we can expect from the streaming giant (so far).

Some of the films on the list have already been announced, like Eurovision, The Kissing Booth 2 and To All The Boys: PS I Love You (which is NOT a cinematic cross over between PS I Love You and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before).

We’re also getting not one, but two films The Prom and The Boys In The Band by Ryan Murphy, the genius behind Glee and American Horror Story.

The Prom, which had previously been announced, tells the story of a lesbian teenager who’s banned from, you guessed it, prom. Luckily, a team of Broadway eccentrics band together to fight back against the injustice. Oh, and did I mention it stars Nicole Kidman, James Corden and Meryl Fucking Streep?

We’re copping Taylor Swift’s documentary Miss Americana as well as Crip Camp – a documentary produced by Barack and Michelle Obama about “a revolution [that] blossomed at a summer camp for teens with disabilities” down the road from Woodstock.

But it doesn’t stop there, no.

There’s The Platform, which is… something.

THE PLATFORM: In a future dystopia, prisoners housed in vertically stacked cells watch hungrily as food descends from above — feeding the upper tiers, but leaving those below ravenous and radicalized. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

Mark Wahlberg plays an ex-cop (shocking, I know) in Spenser Confidential, where he moves in with an aspiring MMA fighter and the pair form an unlikely crime-fighting duo who solve a double homicide. Yes, Marky Mark is playing a cop again. No, this is not The Other Guys, Patriots Day, Shooter, Lone Survivor, 2Guns, Broken City or any other film in which Mark Wahlberg plays a cop or some sort of gun-wielding man.

SPENSER CONFIDENTIAL: Mark Wahlberg reteams with director Peter Berg to play an ex-cop, Spenser, who moves in with Hawk (Winston Duke), an aspiring MMA fighter with his own rap sheet. Between gym rounds, the duo’s taunts turn to trust, and they team up to solve a double homicide. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

And to end on a festive note, we’ve got Jingle Jangle to look forward to next Christmas.

JINGLE JANGLE: From writer/director David E. Talbert, a holiday musical tale of an embattled toymaker, his precocious granddaughter, and a magical invention. Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key and Madelen Mills star. — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) January 3, 2020

The full list (so far) includes: